Start Slideshow

First, thanks for your patience yesterday with our morning picture drama. I don’t know if the tech squad SOLVED the bug, exactly, but it seems to have flown away, at least? But please don’t miss any of that VMAs coverage, which included:

And now, let’s WRAP THIS THING UP.

[Photos: Getty]

 

Tags: 2017 VMAs, VMAs, Amber Rose, Bebe Rexha, Cardi B, Christina Milian, Demi Lovato, Hailey Baldwin, Jasmine Sanders, Laura Marano, Noah Cyrus, Sofia Carson, Teyana Taylor
26
Dudes of the VMAs
Dudes of the VMAs
There Were Also VMA Afterparties
There Were Also VMA Afterparties