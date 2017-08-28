Before we get into her outfit: If I told you that this was her wax figure, you’d believe me. Something about this photo feels…waxen. The real Demi seems like she’s just off stage, about to leap into frame and give her figurine some bunny ears. And then perhaps ask the Powers That Be at Madame Tussauds why she’s dressed like the star of a Freeform movie about a sexy teen genie who falls in love with the dude who unleashes her from her lantern — a movie that, to be absolutely clear, I would watch multiple times.

[Photo: Getty]