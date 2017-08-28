This dress is from a brand called Discount Universe, which makes a lot of glittery messagewear, from what I can tell. So I don’t know that this was custom, necessarily, but Mel is in the middle of a reportedly nasty divorce — she also chucked her drink at Simon Cowell on America’s Got Talent when he made a crack about her marriage, and I didn’t hear it but I am gonna go ahead and take Team Mel on that one — and so this feels very pointed. It’s also a nice message overall, though, of autonomy and empowerment. The fact that it comes in bright colors and sequins is just a plus.

However:

It’s spoiled a bit by the anal eye. I have so many questions. What does it see? Where is it looking? And what happens when its pupil dilates?

[Photos: Getty]