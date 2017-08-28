millie bobby brown vmas rodarte

QUICK, SOMEONE REMAKE TEEN WITCH.

[Photo: Getty]

Tags: 2017 VMAs, Rodarte, VMAs, Millie Bobby Brown
12
Alessandra Ambrosio Wears a Familiar Balmain
Alessandra Ambrosio Wears a Familiar Balmain
Other Highlights from the VMA Telecast
Other Highlights from the VMA Telecast