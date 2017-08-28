In my imagination, when Heidi was in the makeup room with the rest of Project Runway judges on Friday, she turned to them all at one point and clapped her hands and said, with tremendous glee, “just WAIT until you see what I’m wearing to the VMAs on Sunday! IT’S SO TACKY!” I laugh every time she dings someone for that on Runway, and I feel like all her fellow judges nearly have to clap their hands over their eyes to keep from rolling them. Because Heidi LOVES a little tacky glamour at an awards show. This looks like the new formal cocktail waitress uniform at Caeser’s Palace, and I think she owes the inventor of boob tape a thank you note.

[Photo: WENN]