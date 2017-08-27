Before we dive into the VMAs (full coverage coming Monday morning), we wanted to say that we hope all our Houston/Texan Fug Nationals are safe in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, and the ongoing storms, and share some ways to help if you feel moved and are able to do so. Feel free to add additional charitable suggestions in the comments — many of these suggestions were crowd-sourced via Fug National Texans on our Facebook page, or via Twitter, and all are welcome. Be well, be careful, and please help if you can.

DO YOU HAVE A BOAT?

This is not the name of a charity; as of my writing this post on Sunday afternoon, civilians with boats were needed to help with evacuations and may still be. Per ABC News: “Please call 281-554-1075 if you can be mobile with your (flat bottom or low water) boat and are experienced in operation of the boat.” If you can help, give them a ring and see if they can use you.

HOUSING:

AirBnB is facilitating free housing for people who need a place to stay right now. Here’s where to offer your home, or find a place to stay.

TEAM RUBICON:

To quote their homepage, “Team Rubicon unites the skills and experiences of military veterans with first responders to rapidly deploy emergency response teams.” They are an excellent charity that does a lot of good, and a favorite disaster-time recommendation of Fug Nationals who know what they’re talking about. (It’s slightly horrifying that we now have disaster-time go-tos, but here we are.) Donate to Team Rubicon’s Hurricane Harvey relief efforts here.

THE AMERICAN RED CROSS:

You can donate by visiting their website, calling 1-800-RED CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation (texting them is the easiest thing in the world. I literally donated $10 while brushing my teeth; the money is just added to your phone bill).

SOUTH TEXAS BLOOD & TISSUE CENTER:

Per their Facebook page on Friday, the STBTC really needs blood donations, especially O negative and O positive blood. (I can’t imagine the situation has improved over the weekend, but perhaps it has?) If you’re in San San Antonio and New Braunfels areas, go to their website or call 210-731-5590 to schedule an appointment to donate blood/see if they still need your help.

FOOD BANKS:

All local food banks will need our assistance right now. Here are some local ones that can use your help:

The Galveston County Food Bank

The Food Bank of Corpus Christi

The Houston Food Bank

TEXAS DIAPER BANK:

I didn’t know this until Sunday, but disaster relief agencies generally do not provide diapers for some reason. The Texas Diaper Bank could use donations of cash (and also actual diapers) so that they can help out families displaced by the hurricane; as I understand it, they provide diapers for babies, seniors, and other people who might need this sort of assistance. This is truly a necessity that no one should be without. Visit the donation page and designate your donation for Disaster Relief.

PETS AND ANIMALS.

For animals in need and evacuated pets, Texas Fug Nationals have recommended donating to THE HUMANE SOCIETY OF NORTH TEXAS and AUSTIN PETS ALIVE.