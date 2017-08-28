You know, maybe if Jared had combined this with a more formal outfit underneath, he would’ve looked like a mysterious and high-grade hipster magician, rather than the creepy guy from the artisanal tea shop who jumps out at people as they’re leaving Starbucks and tries to hex them because he thinks he’s wearing his invisibility cloak correctly. But, I mean… I might still GO to that guy’s magic show. I’d just have to be drunk and expect him to light at least three things in fire by accident.

