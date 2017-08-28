2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

This dress is confusing. It wants me to stare at her cleavage, and at her pubis, and at the creepy cartoon stitched to her chest of an angel sitting on a heart-shaped toilet in the woods or something. I wish she’d just turned this into a throw pillow and shopped elsewhere.

However, once again, her lipstick is amazing. She’s very good at giving me the complimentary but: “I cannot deal with her outfit but…” so that the post ends on an up note. I’m onto your game, Olivia. Next time I’ll talk about your lipstick FIRST.

