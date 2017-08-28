This dress is confusing. It wants me to stare at her cleavage, and at her pubis, and at the creepy cartoon stitched to her chest of an angel sitting on a heart-shaped toilet in the woods or something. I wish she’d just turned this into a throw pillow and shopped elsewhere.

However, once again, her lipstick is amazing. She’s very good at giving me the complimentary but: “I cannot deal with her outfit but…” so that the post ends on an up note. I’m onto your game, Olivia. Next time I’ll talk about your lipstick FIRST.

[Photos: Getty]