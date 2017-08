In the interest of full disclosure, I must admit that I think she looks adorably saucy in this picture, and her charm is almost selling this entire look. But ALSO in the interest of full disclosure, I have to concede that she looks like she’s modeling her new frock before the nice people in the atelier finished attaching all the detailing to the middle portion of her skirt. It’s more, “this is going to be SO CUTE when it’s done” than anything else.

[Photo: Getty Images]