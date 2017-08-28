I joked in our piece for Cosmo that this look would not be out of place at prom on Themyscira, and I totally stand by that. It’s very glamorous, but still strong — I feel like you could dramatically wield a sword in this dress and it would look completely reasonable. I mean, you’d need leather shin and forearm guards, but then you’re good to go. (The runway version really leans into this feeling, too, with the shoes.)

I also thought you might want to see a close-up of the pleating details:

This is really neat. It’s been a long time since Hailee showed up somewhere in something that I felt was really dead on perfect for the event in question. It’s nice to be back.

[Photos: Getty]