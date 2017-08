If you stop to imagine Lorde, I wager she’s NOT wearing a lavender feathered princess ballgown in your mind’s eye, right? And yet, she looks great in this. It’s kind of an amazing mind-play, when you think about it: This is not an unusual gown in the sense that we’ve certainly seen its like before at many an awards show, but it’s so unusualĀ on herĀ that it comes all the way around to being kinda ground-breaking. TRICKY.

