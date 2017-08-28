Sweet iconography sandwich, Dior. You can gussy it up with a see-through tube top and a skirt with half a Tarot deck, but it’s still just a window to your heinously made undercrackers. GIVE IT A REST. Stop doubling down on your design vomit. I refuse to be Stockholm Syndrome’d into embracing this, so just send the team to one of your own House of Dior retrospective exhibits, learn from the past, and then TURN LEFT from wherever you are currently.

I mean. End the chain. It’s gone on long enough.

[Photo: Getty]