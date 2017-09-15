So! Not nearly as much happened this week as compared to last week, but last week was INTENSE. We still have a fair amount to enjoy in the slideshow, from Princess Anne closing in on her suspects to Prince Harry in the woods to a very easy breezy Maxima and a truly great coat. Today is also Harry’s birthday, and obviously we’re all glad he was born so we could ogle him. (I’m sorry I dropped the ball in terms of putting together a retrospective for him this week — I just lost track of what date it was today, to be honest.)

Speaking of birthdays, it’s also Letizia’s — if you missed her style retrospective when we ran it over the summer, we updated it today!

Elsewhere of potential interest:

There is MUCH chatter that Harry introduced Meghan to Her Maj at Balmoral this summer, and I’m sure that he did. He and Meghan were staying on the estate; it seems quite obvious. It’s all happening! [People]

Evening Standard reports: Woman, 40, arrested after ‘breaking into’ Prince George’s primary school Thomas’s Battersea. This was DURING school hours, and that must be terrifying for Wills and Kate. You know they’ve had all kinds of crazy kidnap threats.

At Revelist: 32 times Kate Middleton honored Princess Diana with timeless outfits.

Twas the first day of school for the Spanish royal kids as well; Letizia just popped over there in her jeans. [Hello!]

And, on social media:

First, I have some questions about this

Such an incredible day on our @AlderHey unit with our Honorary Patrons @SarahTheDuchess and HRH Princess Eugenie! https://t.co/QbYDBjpE8u pic.twitter.com/nAvyhEKU0k — Teenage Cancer Trust (@TeenageCancer) September 13, 2017

Namely: Was this Fergie’s patronage before the divorce and thus she was allowed to keep it? Or is she sort of a package deal with Eugenie? It’s interesting to me that she is doing official royal family appearances.

As did Sophie this week, naturally:

The Countess of Wessex is on the trading floor taking part in the annual #BGCCharityDay where all revenue raised for the day is donated to hundreds of charities, including @charitydebra and Brainwave The Countess is Patron of @charitydebra, who support those affected by EB – a painful genetic skin condition, and President of Brainwave, a charity that helps children with disabilities achieve greater independence. A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on Sep 11, 2017 at 7:03am PDT

Mathilde has been really making the rounds this week:

The Swedish Royals opened Parliament in their traditional black and white looks:

Victoria, Daniel, the King & Queen, Carl Philip and Madeleine attended the Service before the opening of the Swedish Parliament pic.twitter.com/cbfDP4Ng5j — Princess Victoria (@Pvictoriastyle) September 12, 2017

Get in the water, Wills!

This looks like it was an fun outing for everyone:

Prince Harry meets some of recent graduates and mentors from the @WildernessUK TurnAround programme & hears how it changed their lives. pic.twitter.com/7S1Mv1S2i7 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 14, 2017

SHEEP!