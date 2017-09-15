The jewels are Chopard — you have to give credit to the diamond purveyors at something called the Diamond Ball! — and they are jaw-droppingly sparkly. Rihanna is so good at wearing mega-jewels so casually, the way the rest of us might plonk on a baseball cap. (Her eyeliner also looks great here, and it’s worth noting that I have heard ONLY good things about her new makeup line, Fenty Beauty. My sister popped up yesterday wearing a bunch of it and looked great; I’m going to have to check it out. I always ALWAYS need a new lip gloss.)

As for the dress:

It’s half Disney villain, half 80s nighttime soap temptress. And who am I to complain about that combo?

[Photos: Getty]