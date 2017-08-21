Friends, the VMAs are Sunday — Katy Perry is hosting, which should provide for a lot of bizarre costuming choices — and what better time to get into our Wayback Machine and revisit the VMAs of a decade gone by? The year was 2007, a year that I’d argue was an apex of Terrible Celebrity Behavior: It is the year Britney shaved her head, the year Paris Hilton went to jail, the year that Nicole Richie drove the wrong way down the freeway. 2007 was a summer full of celebutants flashing the paparazzi their Brazilians — a trend so bizarre that I’ve decided it was actually an initiation requirement for a secret celebrity gang — and throwing drinks in each other’s faces at now defunct nightclubs. Everyone looked terrible. Come revisit how terrible they looked at the VMAs.