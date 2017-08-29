I mean, when Dior invites you to a big party celebrating their new exhibit that features the most famous dress you’ve ever worn, I guess you DO have to wear Dior. (Also: We’ve heard from a couple of Aussie Fug Nationals who said that the exhibit, at the National Gallery of Victoria, is great and well worth your time. I’ve also heard that the one in Paris is spectacular. Would that I were in either Australia OR Paris right now!) And as Diors go… I mean, I’ve seen worse. And that was just this weekend.
[Photo: Getty]