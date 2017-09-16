Home
High Fugshion
Lela Rose Is Very Pretty: See the Whole Spring/Summer 2018 Show
Sep 16, 2017 by
Jessica
at 12:00 PM
Lela Rose is always delightfully full of dresses in which I’d like to twirl.
[Photos: IMAXTREE]
Lela Rose
Self-Portrait Leans Into Stripes and Patterns and Asymmetry
