When I saw the thumbnail, I was like, “Chloe, stop holding all that STUFF in front of your dress.” Then I realized the stuff IS the dress. Bless you for being all insanely experiental, Chloe, but that thing is not so much “fashion forward” as “fashion for warding off people who are allergic to mumbo jumbo.” And that is the jumbo-est of mumbos. Even Helena Bonham Carter, a Westwood devotee, would be like, “Vivienne are you at the absinthe again?”

[Photo: Getty]