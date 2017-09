Gaga claims she hasn’t seen the Netflix doc that’s premiering on Sept. 22, which chronicles a bunch of her life — with copious tears, apparently — leading up to the release of Joanne.┬áIt’s called Lady Gaga: Five Foot Two, which… I mean, she has at LEAST seen the title. In solidarity, shouldn’t she have worn flats?

