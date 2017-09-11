I’m really quite excited to see this, both because I enjoy Steve Carell and he’s quite adept at playing real people, and because Emma Stone has NEVER played a real person and I am dying to know if her essential Emma Stone-ness will somehow get in the way. I didn’t see any reviews yet, which makes me wonder if there’s an embargo on them because the movie opens wide so soon after Toronto. Although, that’s only an issue if you’re afraid it’s bad and you don’t want to hurt opening weekend box-office… we’ll know soon enough.

[Photos: Getty]