There was a time when I thought Custom Prabal Gurung + Diane Kruger equalled heaven. Cases in point: a red-and-black number from¬†the CFDA Awards, and a red, white, and black gown at a gala. But this is awful. The Krugs¬†looks like an astronaut ordered her for dinner and got some to-go origami because he didn’t finish. She’s… space leftovers. THE WORST KIND, other than I guess getting to experience space.

[Photo: Getty]