This year, the Academy split up the Creative Arts Emmys into two nights, which seems like a LOT of rigamarole. The first night was very low-key, and the second night there was SO MUCH RED. Seriously, every red dress you see in here was from Night 2, — the night of the hurricane; is that an Irma Awareness color of which I knew nothing? — so I’m going to start there and go back in time. There is QUITE an array of celebs here from start to finish, but here’s the main thing you need to know: COMMON IS JUST ONE TONY SHY OF AN EGOT. Surely we can get this guy in on a musical. Hey, Common, how about a rousing adaptation of The Royal We?

Tags: Creative Arts Emmys, J.Mendel, Miu Miu, Romona Keveza, Tadashi Shoji, Valentino, Aisha Tyler, Alexis Bledel, Alison Wright, Angela Bassett, Asia Argento, Common, Derek Hough, Jane Lynch, Jenna Dewan, Julianne Hough, Kathryn Hahn, Kether Donohue, Kristen Schaal, Laverne Cox, Leah Remini, Liev Schreiber, Matthew Rhys, Melanie Lynskey, Niecy Nash, Rachel Bloom, Samantha Bee, Shannon Purser, Susan Kelechi Watson, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Zosia Mamet
