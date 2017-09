Look who brought back the classic Kate Spade bag! I used to have one in a deep raspberry flannel and it was a precious part of my closet, back in the day. My friend Victoria had one in a cherry print that I coveted. Hey, if people are wearing tiny backpacks again, it makes sense that the iconic square Kate Spade purse is back! See it — and all the looks from this season’s presentation — here.

[Photos: IMAXTREE]