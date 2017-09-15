Start Slideshow

I can’t believe we used to cover TIFF and Fashion Week at the same time from Fashion Week. While writing for someone else. What the hell kind of fumes were we running on, anyway? The collection of Photos Being Saved For Later just kept growing and growing, and now suddenly time is of the essence because the Emmys are nigh. But there’s good stuff herein: Octavia Spencer looking great, Greta Gerwig in a personal best. Maisie Williams in a romper, Allison Janney in Orange, and Rosamund Pike in something that actually fits.

[Photos: Getty]

Tags: Alexander McQueen, Armani, Brandon Maxwell, David Koma, Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Giambattista Valli, Gucci, Johanna Ortiz, Philosophy, Rochas, Roland Mouret, Stella McCartney, Tadashi Shoji, Thai Nguyen, TIFF, Valentino, Alicia Vikander, Alison Brie, Allison Janney, Bella Heathcote, Claire Foy, Elisabeth Moss, Elisabeth Shue, Emma Roberts, Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Evan Rachel Wood, Gemma Arterton, Greta Gerwig, Jenna Fischer, Jennifer Beals, Julianne Nicholson, Kate Mara, Katherine Waterston, Kristin Scott Thomas, Maisie Williams, Mary J. Blige, Octavia Spencer, Odeya Rush, Rosamund Pike, Ruth Wilson, Sally Hawkins, Selma Blair
48
The FINAL NYFW Front Row Round-Up
The FINAL NYFW Front Row Round-Up
The Entire Spring/Summer 2018 Marchesa Show
The Entire Spring/Summer 2018 Marchesa Show