I can’t believe we used to cover TIFF and Fashion Week at the same time from Fashion Week. While writing for someone else. What the hell kind of fumes were we running on, anyway? The collection of Photos Being Saved For Later just kept growing and growing, and now suddenly time is of the essence because the Emmys are nigh. But there’s good stuff herein: Octavia Spencer looking great, Greta Gerwig in a personal best. Maisie Williams in a romper, Allison Janney in Orange, and Rosamund Pike in something that actually fits.

[Photos: Getty]