I am out of school and have no plans to return, but let me tell you something: Late August marks the time of year when my thoughts turn to fond dreams of new school supplies. I love buying school supplies. (I guess you should call them office supplies, given that I DO have an office and I am not a student, but…whatever. You feel me.) Pens! Bags! Weird Wite-Out dispensers I don’t need! Cute pencils that I won’t use because I forgot I don’t have a pencil sharpener! And the one thing I REALLY cannot resist: Cute notebooks. I have too many of them. I do use them. When we went to Fashion Week more regularly, I just blew through them. Now, I use them for lists, for notes when I’m on phone calls, for ideas and brainwaves. You know what notebooks are for. Anyway. I LOVE THEM. My favorite notebook is this $725 one from Chanel, obviously. (I jest. I cannot imagine. If I win the Powerball, all my notebooks will be Smythson, but that’s as far as I could go. It’ll be VERY elegant, though.)

I know that it would probably be COOLER of me to just use plain black moleskins — Moleskin does a lovely job with my date planner; I’ve used this exact one every year for like ten years – but, I don’t know. I just like a sassy notebook. Here are a BUNCH. I included some spendier ones if you know someone who deserves a fancy Congrats On Starting School/A New Job gift (even if that someone is you).

As ever: Notebook recommendations WELCOME. Happy note-taking!

As a general housekeeping note: This is not a sponsored post. Our notebook allegiances are ours alone. Like most websites, GFY uses affiliate links where available, which means we get a tiny bonus if you click through. I can assure you that all notebooks were personally chosen by me while I sat around drinking iced coffee and watching Game of Thrones.